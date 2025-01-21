Left Menu

Negligence Fine: PWD Officer Penalized for Skipping Panchayat Meetings

An officer from the Public Works Department was fined for missing Panchayat Samiti meetings in Hamirpur over four years. The decision was confirmed during the recent quarterly meeting, where local leaders discussed development plans. Despite unawareness claims, the officer faced a Rs 5 penalty for absence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 16:14 IST
Negligence Fine: PWD Officer Penalized for Skipping Panchayat Meetings
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@mahapwdofficial)
  • Country:
  • India

A Public Works Department officer was fined Rs 5 for missing Panchayat Samiti meetings persistently. The incident unfolded at a recent session in Hamirpur, chaired by Harish Sharma, who emphasized the impact on local development.

In addition to dealing with the officer's absence, the Samiti meeting, held on Monday, focused on discussions regarding the 15th Finance Commission's budget and strategizing future development plans. The presence of key officials like BDC Vice President Sanjeev Sharma and BDO Hamirpur Himanshi Sharma highlighted the session's importance.

BDC Chairman Harish Sharma pointed out that repeated warnings to PWD officials of the Tauni Devi Mandal had gone unheeded. The unanimous decision to impose a fine aimed to signal the disruption caused to departmental projects. PWD Mandal's Executive Engineer, Devraj, claimed ignorance of the meeting schedule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025