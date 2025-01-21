Negligence Fine: PWD Officer Penalized for Skipping Panchayat Meetings

A Public Works Department officer was fined Rs 5 for missing Panchayat Samiti meetings persistently. The incident unfolded at a recent session in Hamirpur, chaired by Harish Sharma, who emphasized the impact on local development.

In addition to dealing with the officer's absence, the Samiti meeting, held on Monday, focused on discussions regarding the 15th Finance Commission's budget and strategizing future development plans. The presence of key officials like BDC Vice President Sanjeev Sharma and BDO Hamirpur Himanshi Sharma highlighted the session's importance.

BDC Chairman Harish Sharma pointed out that repeated warnings to PWD officials of the Tauni Devi Mandal had gone unheeded. The unanimous decision to impose a fine aimed to signal the disruption caused to departmental projects. PWD Mandal's Executive Engineer, Devraj, claimed ignorance of the meeting schedule.

