West Bengal Seeks Death Penalty in High-Profile Rape-Murder Case
The West Bengal government has moved the Calcutta High Court seeking the death penalty for Sanjay Roy, convicted of raping and murdering a doctor at RG Kar hospital. The state challenges the Sealdah court's life imprisonment verdict, arguing the crime is 'rarest of rare' deserving capital punishment.
In a high-stakes legal battle, the West Bengal government has filed an appeal with the Calcutta High Court, aiming for capital punishment for Sanjay Roy, convicted in a shocking case of rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College. The move follows a Sealdah court's life imprisonment ruling.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has voiced strong discontent with the initial verdict, asserting that had the Kolkata Police managed the investigation, the death penalty would have been secured. Banerjee confirmed the state's intent to challenge the judgment through her social media channels.
Advocate General Kishor Datta presented the appeal to a division bench, citing the lack of prior criminal records but maintaining that the case meets the criteria of 'rarest of rare', deserving severe punishment as a deterrent to future crimes of similar nature.
(With inputs from agencies.)
