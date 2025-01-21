Left Menu

West Bengal Seeks Death Penalty in High-Profile Rape-Murder Case

The West Bengal government has moved the Calcutta High Court seeking the death penalty for Sanjay Roy, convicted of raping and murdering a doctor at RG Kar hospital. The state challenges the Sealdah court's life imprisonment verdict, arguing the crime is 'rarest of rare' deserving capital punishment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 21-01-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 16:17 IST
West Bengal Seeks Death Penalty in High-Profile Rape-Murder Case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a high-stakes legal battle, the West Bengal government has filed an appeal with the Calcutta High Court, aiming for capital punishment for Sanjay Roy, convicted in a shocking case of rape and murder at RG Kar Medical College. The move follows a Sealdah court's life imprisonment ruling.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has voiced strong discontent with the initial verdict, asserting that had the Kolkata Police managed the investigation, the death penalty would have been secured. Banerjee confirmed the state's intent to challenge the judgment through her social media channels.

Advocate General Kishor Datta presented the appeal to a division bench, citing the lack of prior criminal records but maintaining that the case meets the criteria of 'rarest of rare', deserving severe punishment as a deterrent to future crimes of similar nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025