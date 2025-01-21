Security Tightened for Erode East Bypoll

Ahead of the crucial Erode East assembly bypoll, scheduled for February 5, local police and paramilitary forces have significantly bolstered security measures. A flag march, showcasing the increased vigilance, was conducted on Tuesday by police officers and paramilitary personnel. This is part of the comprehensive preparation to prevent any untoward incidents during the voting process.

The bypoll will feature candidates from parties such as DMK and Naam Tamilar Katchi among 44 contestants, with voting set to take place in 237 polling stations. Authorities have identified nine locations, including areas like Brahmana Periya Agraharam and Valayakara Street, as potential trouble spots. Armed police will be stationed at these sensitive booths to maintain orderly conduct during the polls.

To reinforce local security, 160 special police personnel from the IVth Special Police Battalion in Coimbatore, along with 92 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) staff, have been deployed to Erode. The precautionary flag march covered the route from Bull Fight Junction to Vendipalayam under the leadership of Deputy Superintendent of Police, Muthukumaran.

