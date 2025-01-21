Escalating Tensions: Israeli Forces Launch Operation in Jenin

Israeli security forces initiated a counter-terrorism operation in Jenin, West Bank, leading to the reported death of one Palestinian, in an operation involving soldiers, police, and intelligence services.

The move comes as tensions in the region heighten, with both Palestinian and Israeli security forces conducting operations in Jenin, a key area of armed militant activity. The operation follows last week's Israeli air strike, which resulted in multiple casualties.

Following the Israeli operation, settlers attacked Palestinians near al-Funduq, after U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to lift sanctions on settlers. These incidents highlight the intensifying violence in the aftermath of a recent ceasefire in Gaza.

