Escalating Tensions: Israeli Forces Launch Operation in Jenin
Israeli security forces conducted a counter-terrorism operation in Jenin, West Bank, resulting in the death of one Palestinian, amid escalating violence. Prior raids follow ongoing Palestinian security efforts. Meanwhile, Israeli settlers launched attacks near al-Funduq after U.S. President Trump lifted sanctions on settlers, intensifying tensions in the region.
Israeli security forces initiated a counter-terrorism operation in Jenin, West Bank, leading to the reported death of one Palestinian, in an operation involving soldiers, police, and intelligence services.
The move comes as tensions in the region heighten, with both Palestinian and Israeli security forces conducting operations in Jenin, a key area of armed militant activity. The operation follows last week's Israeli air strike, which resulted in multiple casualties.
Following the Israeli operation, settlers attacked Palestinians near al-Funduq, after U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to lift sanctions on settlers. These incidents highlight the intensifying violence in the aftermath of a recent ceasefire in Gaza.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israeli operation
- Jenin
- West Bank
- violence
- settlers
- Trump
- Gaza ceasefire
- Palestinian
- raid
- incidents
ALSO READ
Trump Pushes Republicans for Unified Legislative Strategy
Echoes of Jan 6: Congress Gathers in Wake of Trump's Re-election
Trump's Pardon Promise: Relief for January 6 Rioters?
Capitol Chaos: Uncertain Future of January 6 Prosecutions Amid Trump's Pardon Promise
Dollar Dips as Trump's Tariff Plans Spark Relief Rally