Tragic Loss: Workers Die Cleaning Without Safety Gear

Two workers died from suspected asphyxiation while cleaning an underground sewage station in Gujarat's Surendranagar district. They lacked safety gear and were found unconscious, later declared dead. The tragedy occurred ahead of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's visit. The deceased were contract workers for Patdi Municipality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surendranagar | Updated: 21-01-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:10 IST
Bhupendra Patel Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Patdi town, Gujarat's Surendranagar district, two workers lost their lives after allegedly succumbing to asphyxiation while cleaning an underground sewage pumping station.

The mishap took place around noon, as per Deputy Superintendent of Police J D Purohit. The workers, identified as Jayesh Patadiya and Chirag Patadiya, reportedly entered the station without necessary safety equipment. Upon falling unconscious, they were rushed to the hospital but declared dead on arrival.

This incident unfolded just a day before the scheduled visit of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to Patdi, underscoring the urgent need for stringent safety protocols for workers involved in hazardous environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

