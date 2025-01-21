Tragic Loss: Workers Die Cleaning Without Safety Gear

In a tragic incident in Patdi town, Gujarat's Surendranagar district, two workers lost their lives after allegedly succumbing to asphyxiation while cleaning an underground sewage pumping station.

The mishap took place around noon, as per Deputy Superintendent of Police J D Purohit. The workers, identified as Jayesh Patadiya and Chirag Patadiya, reportedly entered the station without necessary safety equipment. Upon falling unconscious, they were rushed to the hospital but declared dead on arrival.

This incident unfolded just a day before the scheduled visit of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to Patdi, underscoring the urgent need for stringent safety protocols for workers involved in hazardous environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)