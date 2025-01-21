Left Menu

Tragic Tale of Trust: Man's Jealousy Leads to Gruesome Crime

A 21-year-old man allegedly murdered his pregnant wife due to suspicions about her fidelity, causing the foetus to be expelled. He attempted to mask the crime as a fire accident. Police arrested him after the woman's mother's complaint revealed the truth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-01-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a shocking turn of events, a man has been accused of murdering his pregnant wife in a chilling act fueled by jealousy. The 21-year-old allegedly smothered her with a pillow, leading to the expulsion of the foetus, before attempting an elaborate cover-up.

The incident, which occurred on January 16, saw the accused take desperate measures to portray the death as a fire accident. Police revealed that he tried to destroy evidence by setting their home ablaze.

Arrested on January 20, the suspect's grim actions came to light following a complaint by the victim's mother. The couple, who met online and married in 2022, had been struggling with trust issues before the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

