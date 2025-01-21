Tragic Tale of Trust: Man's Jealousy Leads to Gruesome Crime

In a shocking turn of events, a man has been accused of murdering his pregnant wife in a chilling act fueled by jealousy. The 21-year-old allegedly smothered her with a pillow, leading to the expulsion of the foetus, before attempting an elaborate cover-up.

The incident, which occurred on January 16, saw the accused take desperate measures to portray the death as a fire accident. Police revealed that he tried to destroy evidence by setting their home ablaze.

Arrested on January 20, the suspect's grim actions came to light following a complaint by the victim's mother. The couple, who met online and married in 2022, had been struggling with trust issues before the tragic incident.

