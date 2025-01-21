Left Menu

Escalation in Jenin: Israeli Forces Conduct Major Raid

Israeli security forces conducted a large-scale raid in Jenin, backed by helicopters. The operation, termed significant by Prime Minister Netanyahu, resulted in at least four Palestinian deaths. It marks heightened tensions and follows President Trump's removal of sanctions on Israeli settlers attacking Palestinian villages. Clashes continue amid strained Israeli-Palestinian relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:16 IST
On Tuesday, Israeli security forces, supported by helicopters, launched a major raid in Jenin, a city known for its volatility, resulting in the deaths of at least four Palestinians. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the operation as extensive and significant, calling it part of a broader offensive against Iranian-backed militants.

This operation was initiated shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump announced the lifting of sanctions on Israeli settlers who had perpetrated attacks on Palestinian villages. Netanyahu emphasized action against the Iranian influence found in various regions, including Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and the West Bank, known locally as Judea and Samaria.

The raid commenced following a lengthy Palestinian security effort to maintain control over the neighboring refugee camp, known for housing militant groups like Hamas and Islamic Jihad. The operation's commencement saw Palestinian forces withdrawing amid gunfire, significantly intensifying the existing violence between Israelis and Palestinians in the region.

