Relief for Congress MP as SC Stays Proceedings in Video Case
The Supreme Court has granted relief to Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi by staying proceedings in a case where he's accused of sharing a video with a provocative song. Pratapgarhi, who filed a plea to quash the FIR, argues harassment due to his political ties, while opposition cites the song's incitement potential.
In a significant legal reprieve, the Supreme Court has temporarily halted proceedings against Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi. The case involves allegations that Pratapgarhi posted an edited video online containing a provocative song which was deemed harmful to national unity.
A bench, consisting of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, has issued notices to the Gujarat government and the complainant, Kishanbhai Deepakbhai Nanda, regarding Pratapgarhi's appeal. No action will be taken on the FIR pending further evaluation, with the next hearing scheduled for February 10.
Pratapgarhi, represented by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, argues that the FIR is baseless, claiming the video promotes love and non-violence. However, the public prosecutor warns it incites unrest against the state, as the case remains in its early stages of investigation.
