Intense Clashes in Jenin: A Renewed Military Surge

Israel initiated a significant military offensive in Jenin, West Bank, resulting in six Palestinian casualties and 35 injuries. This large-scale operation follows a delicate ceasefire with Hamas, aiming to exchange hostages and prisoners. The conflict underscores the ongoing tensions over territorial claims in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramallah | Updated: 21-01-2025 18:31 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 18:31 IST
In a significant development, Israel has commenced a large-scale military operation targeting Palestinian militants in Jenin, located in the West Bank. The offensive, which took place on Tuesday, has resulted in the deaths of at least six Palestinians and injuries to 35 others, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

This major operation was announced as a "significant and broad military operation" by Israeli authorities, marking another episode of ongoing confrontations with militants in the city. Jenin has witnessed numerous such incursions and armed confrontations over recent years, even before the recent escalation triggered by Hamas' attack on October 7, 2023.

The military activity comes shortly after a tenuous ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, intended to last six weeks, which involves exchanging 33 hostage releases by militants for the freedom of hundreds of Palestinians detained by Israel. Meanwhile, Palestinians continue to pursue a sovereign state inclusive of the West Bank, Gaza, and east Jerusalem, territories captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war.

