Dalit Tractor Driver's Ordeal: Water Pot Incident Sparks Abduction
A Dalit tractor driver in Rajasthan was allegedly assaulted by a brick kiln owner for touching a water pot. He was kidnapped and held for ransom in Haryana. The driver was released after his brother paid Rs 1.5 lakh. Police have registered a case and are investigating.
A Dalit tractor driver in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu faced alleged brutality after an act of discrimination. The victim, identified as Chimanlal Meghwal, was reportedly beaten by a brick kiln owner, Vinod Yadav, for allegedly touching a water pot.
The incident escalated when Meghwal was allegedly abducted and transported to Rewari, Haryana. The perpetrators, including Yadav, demanded a ransom from Meghwal's family for his release. According to police reports, the victim was only freed after his brother managed to pay Rs 1.5 lakh.
Meghwal, who bore injury marks, has received medical treatment. He filed a report with the Pacheri Kalan police, prompting an investigation. Authorities are working to verify the details and allegations presented by Meghwal.
