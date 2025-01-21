Shocking Case of Betrayal: Man Arrested for Heinous Crimes
A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a friend's wife, making obscene videos, and extorting money from her. The victim, a 19-year-old, was targeted while visiting her maternal home. A complaint led to the arrest and an investigation is ongoing.
In a disturbing case that has emerged, a 21-year-old individual has been apprehended for allegedly committing sexual assault against a friend's wife. The police reported that the suspect not only committed rape but also made obscene recordings of the victim, subsequently extorting money from her.
The abhorrent crime unfolded when the 19-year-old victim was at her maternal home. The accused, known as Saavan Kumar, reportedly filmed the victim without her consent while she was bathing and used the illicit video content to coerce and blackmail her, police authorities revealed.
Following a complaint lodged by the victim during a public grievance hearing, legal proceedings were promptly initiated under section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The police confirmed that the suspect was taken into custody on Monday evening, while a deeper probe into the matter continues.
