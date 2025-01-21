Israel's Army Chief Takes Responsibility: Resigning Amid Security Lapse

Israel's army chief, Herzi Halevi, revealed plans to resign by March 6, citing responsibility for the major security breach on October 7, 2023, which saw Hamas militants cross over from Gaza into Israel.

In a letter directed to Israel's defence minister, Halevi, who was largely anticipated to resign, expressed his intention to finalize the Israel Defence Forces' investigation into the events of October 7. His commitment aims at enhancing the IDF's preparedness for future security challenges.

"I will transfer command of the IDF in a high-quality and thorough manner to my successor," Halevi assured, stating his determination to ensure a seamless transition of the Israeli military's top post.

(With inputs from agencies.)