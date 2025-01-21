Left Menu

Drama Unfolds in Ullal: Robbery Suspect Shot in Police Encounter

A suspected robber, Kannan Mani, was shot by police after attacking them with a broken beer bottle during a crime scene reconstruction in Ullal. The incident injured three officers, and the suspect was apprehended in Tamil Nadu. A further investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:31 IST
Drama Unfolds in Ullal: Robbery Suspect Shot in Police Encounter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tense scene unfolded in Ullal on Tuesday when police shot a suspected robber, Kannan Mani, after he attacked officers with a broken beer bottle. The confrontation occurred during a crime scene reconstruction relating to a robbery at the Kotekaru Agricultural Co-operative Society.

Mani, 36, from Mumbai, was apprehended on January 20 in Tamil Nadu for a case registered at Ullal Police Station. The incident took place around 4.20 pm near Alankaru Gudde, K C Road. During the operation, Mani attempted to escape custody, injuring three officers, including Ullal Police Inspector Shri Balakrishna H N.

Despite a warning shot fired by the Central Crime Branch Inspector, Mani persisted in his assault, leading the officer to shoot him in the leg to subdue the situation. Both the injured officers and Mani were taken to Deralakatte Yenepoya Hospital for medical treatment. A case has been registered, and further investigations are in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

