Rajasthan CM Visits Hospitalized Speaker

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited the ailing Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani at SMS Hospital. Devnani's health had worsened during his visit to Patna for the All India Presiding Officers Conference. Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar and Education Minister Madan Dilawar also paid their respects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:11 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani at SMS Hospital on Tuesday to check on his health status.

Speaker Devnani's health took a downturn in Patna on Monday, prompting an urgent flight back to Jaipur for medical treatment. He had been attending the All India Presiding Officers Conference.

Accompanying the Chief Minister were Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar and School Education Minister Madan Dilawar, who also extended their support to Devnani and inquired about his recovery.

