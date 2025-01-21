Left Menu

Pakistan Secures $1 Billion Loan from Middle Eastern Banks

Pakistan has finalized a $1 billion loan deal with two Middle Eastern banks, aiming to improve its financial standing. Signed by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, the loans are short-term agreements with interest rates of 6%-7%. This follows a $7 billion IMF bailout secured in September 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 20:21 IST
Pakistan Secures $1 Billion Loan from Middle Eastern Banks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pakistan has successfully negotiated terms for a $1 billion loan with two Middle Eastern banks. According to Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, the loans come with an interest rate ranging from 6% to 7%.

The agreement includes one bilateral and one trade finance component, as stated by Aurangzeb during an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The loans have a short-term maturity period, extending up to one year.

This financial maneuver comes as Pakistan seeks to strengthen its economic position after securing a $7 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in September 2024. The first review of this IMF extension is scheduled for late February, with Aurangzeb expressing optimism about the outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025