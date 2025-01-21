Pakistan Secures $1 Billion Loan from Middle Eastern Banks

Pakistan has successfully negotiated terms for a $1 billion loan with two Middle Eastern banks. According to Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, the loans come with an interest rate ranging from 6% to 7%.

The agreement includes one bilateral and one trade finance component, as stated by Aurangzeb during an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The loans have a short-term maturity period, extending up to one year.

This financial maneuver comes as Pakistan seeks to strengthen its economic position after securing a $7 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in September 2024. The first review of this IMF extension is scheduled for late February, with Aurangzeb expressing optimism about the outcome.

