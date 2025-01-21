Left Menu

Israel Army Chief Resigns Over Security Lapse

Israel's army chief, Herzi Halevi, announced his resignation following a major security breach on October 7, 2023, when Hamas gunmen attacked Israel. Despite public demands, Prime Minister Netanyahu has resisted initiating a state inquiry into the incident. Halevi's decision follows other high-ranking resignations amid ongoing conflict-related challenges.

In a significant development, Israel's army chief Herzi Halevi announced his resignation, set for March 6, following a serious security lapse on October 7, 2023. On this date, Hamas gunmen launched a cross-border attack from Gaza, resulting in the deaths of 1,200 Israelis and the abduction of about 250 hostages.

Despite public outcry, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declined calls for a state inquiry into the security breach, even as Halevi takes personal responsibility. Halevi, who has served for four decades, noted the heavy toll paid in human lives. Defense Minister Israel Katz accepted the resignation, recognizing Halevi's service until a successor is named.

The political repercussions are substantial, with other military resignations and ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip. The first phase of a ceasefire with Hamas commenced, although tensions persist. Halevi highlighted Israel's military successes, indicating a reshaping of Middle East dynamics, including actions against Hamas, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and impact on Iran and Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

