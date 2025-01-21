Postal Shake-up Sparks Outcry from Kerala Chief Minister

Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, has voiced strong opposition to the central government's move to merge Railway Mail Service (RMS) offices with Speed Post services. He cautioned that the decision might negatively impact postal system efficiency.

In a communication to the Union Communications Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Vijayan criticized the proposed integration of RMS and Speed Post services. He stressed that the merger would lead to the permanent closure of 312 RMS offices nationwide, including 12 in Kerala.

Highlighting the significant role RMS services play in Kerala's postal system, Vijayan called for retaining six additional intra-circle hubs in strategic locations across the state to maintain postal efficacy.

