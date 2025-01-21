Home Ministry Cracks Down on NGOs for Foreign Fund Violations
The home ministry has issued a stern warning to NGOs operating without valid FCRA registration. NGOs must register and renew their compliance to legally receive and utilize foreign funds, or face legal action for violating the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, 2010.
- Country:
- India
The Home Ministry has issued a firm warning to NGOs receiving foreign funds without proper registration. The ministry stressed that NGOs must be registered under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, 2010, to utilize foreign contributions legally.
The notification emphasized the necessity for NGOs to renew their FCRA certification six months before it expires. Failure to comply results in immediate cessation of their registration, inhibiting their ability to receive or use foreign funds.
Instances of unauthorized transactions in the accounts of unregistered NGOs have prompted the ministry to caution that such activities breach FCRA 2010 guidelines, drawing penalties and legal action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
