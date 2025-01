Amid Criticism, Israeli Army Chief Herzi Halevi Resigns

Israeli Army Chief Herzi Halevi announced his resignation, effective March 6, taking responsibility for the October 7 security breach when Hamas militants launched a cross-border attack. The attack marked the deadliest day in Israel's history.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government faces criticism for not launching a state inquiry into the lapse, with public outcry persisting over the incident, which left 1,200 Israelis dead and 250 as hostages. Halevi's acknowledgment of failure has been met with both criticism and praise for his subsequent military achievements.

Despite internal criticism, notably from Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Halevi received commendation for the military's performance post-attack, including reducing Hamas' military capabilities. A search for his successor is underway as plans for continued military operations develop.

(With inputs from agencies.)