Top Army Brasses Assess Security Readiness in J&K
Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar visited Reasi and Chandrakot sectors in Jammu and Kashmir to review operational readiness. Accompanied by Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva, he evaluated ongoing army operations and commended the troops. The visit is part of enhanced security measures for upcoming Republic Day celebrations.
Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar, Northern Command's Chief, made an official visit to Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Tuesday. He assessed the operational preparedness of the troops amid heightened security measures in the area.
During his visit, he was joined by Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, the commander of the White Knight Corps. The team reviewed ongoing military operations to ensure the safety and security of the region, according to army sources.
Through the army's social media platform, Northern Command praised Kumar for his leadership. He acknowledged the steadfastness of the troops and urged them to continue with exemplary professionalism, especially with Republic Day celebrations approaching on January 26.
