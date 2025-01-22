Left Menu

M23 Rebels Capture Strategic Town: Tension Escalates in Eastern Congo

The M23 rebel group has taken control of Minova, a strategic town in eastern Congo. This action threatens the nearby city of Goma and worsens an already dire humanitarian situation, displacing over 178,000 people and causing NGOs to halt their work.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 00:07 IST
The M23 rebel group in the Democratic Republic of Congo has captured the strategic town of Minova, significantly impacting the region's stability. A local governor and a rebel leader confirm the takeover, which poses a threat to Goma, a major city in the area.

Both Congo and the United Nations allege that Rwanda is providing support to the M23 rebels, an accusation Rwanda denies. The situation remains tense, with Congolese forces reporting ongoing clashes as they struggle to regain control.

The humanitarian crisis intensifies, with over 178,000 people displaced and NGOs suspending operations. The international community watches closely as Congolese government monitors the evolving crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

