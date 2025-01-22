Bulandshahr Man Faces Security Act in Quran Burning Controversy

A man in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, is facing the repercussions of the stringent National Security Act, following allegations of disturbing public order. Imran, identified as a resident of Shikarpur, was initially arrested for burning the Quran in a video posted online on September 1, 2024.

The incident sparked controversy and disrupted public peace. Despite securing bail, Imran allegedly reignited tensions by releasing another video, claiming he burned the Quran under pressure from individuals of other religions. This prompted police to rearrest him under the National Security Act on January 16.

Shlok Kumar, Bulandshahr's Senior Superintendent of Police, stated that Imran's actions constituted a misuse of his bail conditions, as he continued activities that threatened public order. The situation underscores the challenges of balancing freedom of expression with maintaining communal harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)