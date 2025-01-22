Tensions Surge in Jenin Amid Israeli Military Offensive

On Tuesday, Israeli security forces initiated a major raid in Jenin, a city in the West Bank, leading to the deaths of at least nine Palestinians. Backed by helicopters, the operation marks a significant military engagement as announced by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu called the offensive a critical move in Israel's ongoing battle against Iranian-backed militants, asserting the country's intent to counteract the Iranian influence throughout the region. The incursion into Jenin follows an extensive campaign by Palestinian security to regain control over militant activity in a nearby refugee camp.

The assault arrives shortly after renewed violence in the West Bank, prompted by Israeli settler aggression and the lifting of sanctions on settlers by the Trump administration. Palestinian officials have decried these actions, urging international intervention to halt escalating hostilities.

