Tensions Surge in Jenin Amid Israeli Military Offensive
Israeli security forces launched a significant military operation in Jenin, resulting in the deaths of nine Palestinians. Prime Minister Netanyahu labeled it part of a broader campaign against Iranian-backed militants. This action follows heightened tensions in the region and increased violence from settlers.
On Tuesday, Israeli security forces initiated a major raid in Jenin, a city in the West Bank, leading to the deaths of at least nine Palestinians. Backed by helicopters, the operation marks a significant military engagement as announced by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Netanyahu called the offensive a critical move in Israel's ongoing battle against Iranian-backed militants, asserting the country's intent to counteract the Iranian influence throughout the region. The incursion into Jenin follows an extensive campaign by Palestinian security to regain control over militant activity in a nearby refugee camp.
The assault arrives shortly after renewed violence in the West Bank, prompted by Israeli settler aggression and the lifting of sanctions on settlers by the Trump administration. Palestinian officials have decried these actions, urging international intervention to halt escalating hostilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israel's Hostage Crisis Stalled by Hamas
Tensions Rise Amid Hostage Negotiations Between Hamas and Israel
Tensions Escalate: Hamas-Israel Conflict Over Hostages and Airstrikes
Trump's Stern Warning to Hamas: Hostage Release by Jan 20 or Chaos Looms
Three Self-Radicalised Singaporeans Detained Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict Tensions