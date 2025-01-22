Aid Continues Amid Fragile Ceasefire in Gaza

Amid a three-day ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas, nearly 900 humanitarian aid trucks were able to enter the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, bringing the total to over 2,400. Despite concerns, a senior U.N. official noted no significant law-and-order issues.

The U.N. has described its humanitarian operation as opportunistic, struggling with Israeli military operations, access restrictions, and recent looting by armed gangs. Muhannad Hadi, the chief U.N. aid official for Gaza and the West Bank, emphasized the minor nature of recent looting and expressed optimism for stabilization.

The truce requires a daily minimum of 600 aid trucks, including 50 with fuel, to enter the enclave. Challenges persist, primarily due to the destroyed road network and impeded mobility, with pressing needs concentrated in food, healthcare, and rehabilitation of infrastructure.

