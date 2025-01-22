Trump's Swift DHS Shake-Up: Controversial Leadership Overhaul

US President Donald Trump has swiftly moved to overhaul the Department of Homeland Security, beginning with the dismissal of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) head David Pekoske and Coast Guard Commandant Adm Linda Fagan. These firings, along with the disbandment of crucial aviation security advisory committees, mark significant shake-ups in national security leadership.

The removal of TSA and Coast Guard heads ahead of their designated term conclusions has ignited discussions on aviation safety and leadership accountability. Pekoske's tenure, noted for its focus on maintaining flight safety amid renewed security concerns, ended abruptly, while Fagan's ousting sparked backlash over perceived politicization of leadership transitions.

The dissolving of the Aviation Security Advisory Committee has drawn particular scrutiny. Established post-1988 PanAm 103 bombing, the committee played a role in enhancing aviation safety standards. Without current members, its future effectiveness remains questionable, raising alarms from stakeholders, including victims' families and industry experts, about potential risks to aviation security.

(With inputs from agencies.)