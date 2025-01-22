Justice Department Shakeup Amid AG Confirmation
The US Justice Department has reassigned senior officials as a leadership shakeup looms with Pam Bondi's anticipated AG confirmation. Bruce Swartz and George Toscas are among those affected, with potential further changes due to Trump's interest in the department. Reasons for these moves remain unclear.
The US Justice Department is undergoing a significant leadership shakeup, with key senior officials being reassigned amid the expected confirmation of President Donald Trump's pick for attorney general, Pam Bondi. These changes have sparked interest and concern across various divisions within the department.
Among those reassigned is Bruce Swartz, who has long led the department's office of international affairs. His move, along with up to 20 other officials, signals a potential shift in the department's operations. Sources familiar with the matter, who spoke anonymously, confirmed these moves to the Associated Press.
Another senior official affected is George Toscas, a deputy assistant attorney general involved in major terrorism and espionage investigations, as well as politically sensitive probes. While the reasons for these reassignments are not clear, they highlight potential implications for the Justice Department under Trump's administration.
