Justice Department Leadership Shakeup Sparks Controversy

The US Justice Department is experiencing significant internal restructuring as key officials are reassigned within multiple divisions. This shift comes ahead of anticipated confirmation of President Donald Trump's choice for attorney general, Pam Bondi.

Among those transferred is Bruce Swartz, who headed international affairs and extradition matters for years. George Toscas, a deputy assistant attorney general involved in notable probes including Hillary Clinton's classified information handling, is also affected. Approximately 20 officials have been reallocated in total.

The department has not yet commented on the motivations behind these moves. However, concerns arise over Trump's past investigations and his influence over the department. The reassignments were first revealed by the Washington Post.

(With inputs from agencies.)