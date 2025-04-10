Trump Administration Axes Federal Climate Assessment Contract
The Trump administration plans to terminate a contract with ICF for the National Climate Assessment, crucial for informing government climate policies. The move creates uncertainty around future assessments, as ICF provides key staffing. This decision aligns with broader scientific research cuts under Trump's presidency.
The Trump administration is reportedly set to cancel a vital contract for conducting the federal climate assessment which guides U.S. climate change strategies, as per sources familiar with the situation.
This decision involves terminating the agreement with global advisory firm ICF, responsible for significant staffing of the National Climate Assessment published every five years. The assessment evaluates climate impact across America. ICF's role is crucial in staffing the U.S. Global Change Research Program, an agency mandated by Congress to oversee climate research efforts.
Without this contract, the outlook for the anticipated 2028 assessment remains unclear. The move aligns with the Trump administration's broader scale-back of scientific funding across various federal agencies, citing fiscal prudence. No comment was received from ICF or the White House, while the administration also issued a halt on work concerning international climate change collaborations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- administration
- climate
- assessment
- contract
- ICF
- USGCRP
- climate change
- policy
- science cuts
ALSO READ
India Boosts Defence Firepower with Rs 6,900 Cr ATAGS and Towing Vehicle Contracts
Indian Railways' Massive Meal Delivery Network: Navigating Complaints and Contracts
L&T Secures Landmark Offshore Contract with QatarEnergy
Defence ministry inks Rs 6,900 crore contracts for procurement of artillery gun systems and high mobility gun towing vehicles.
China's Directive Halts New Contracts with Li Ka-shing's Firms Amid Port Sale Controversy