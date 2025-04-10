Left Menu

Trump Administration Axes Federal Climate Assessment Contract

The Trump administration plans to terminate a contract with ICF for the National Climate Assessment, crucial for informing government climate policies. The move creates uncertainty around future assessments, as ICF provides key staffing. This decision aligns with broader scientific research cuts under Trump's presidency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 08:32 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 08:32 IST
The Trump administration is reportedly set to cancel a vital contract for conducting the federal climate assessment which guides U.S. climate change strategies, as per sources familiar with the situation.

This decision involves terminating the agreement with global advisory firm ICF, responsible for significant staffing of the National Climate Assessment published every five years. The assessment evaluates climate impact across America. ICF's role is crucial in staffing the U.S. Global Change Research Program, an agency mandated by Congress to oversee climate research efforts.

Without this contract, the outlook for the anticipated 2028 assessment remains unclear. The move aligns with the Trump administration's broader scale-back of scientific funding across various federal agencies, citing fiscal prudence. No comment was received from ICF or the White House, while the administration also issued a halt on work concerning international climate change collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

