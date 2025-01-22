Left Menu

IAS Officer Pooja Singhal Reinstated After Bail

Pooja Singhal, an IAS officer, was reinstated after over two years of suspension due to alleged money laundering. Following her recent bail, the Suspension Review Committee recommended her return to the Jharkhand government service starting December 7, 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 22-01-2025 09:12 IST
IAS Officer Pooja Singhal Reinstated After Bail
Pooja Singhal
  Country:
  India

IAS officer Pooja Singhal, previously suspended due to allegations of money laundering, has been reinstated by the Jharkhand government. Her suspension was lifted after she secured bail, effective December 7, 2024, according to an official notification on Tuesday evening.

Singhal was initially suspended on May 12, 2022, shortly after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) relating to her involvement in alleged corruption connected with the MGNREGA scheme, a central government project aimed at rural employment.

The Department of Personnel, Administrative Reforms, and Raj Bhasa has confirmed Singhal's return, assigning her duties post-suspension. Her bail, granted by a special court on December 7 last year, follows an exhaustive review by the Suspension Review Committee, supporting her reinstatement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

