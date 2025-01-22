Uncertain Future: Schools as Immigrant Safe Havens Amid Trump Policies

In the wake of President Donald Trump's stringent immigration policies, anxiety is rising among immigrant families questioning their children's safety in schools. Efforts to alleviate these concerns have been made by educators in various districts nationwide.

The administration's recent move to permit immigration arrests in sensitive locations such as schools, churches, and hospitals further fuels apprehension. Immigrant students now face an uncertain future amidst policies reversing long-standing protections.

Determined to uphold education rights, California and other states provide guidance on handling immigration enforcement, while some districts remain silent, adding to the confusion and worry among immigrant communities.

