Justice Sought in Santosh Deshmukh's Murder Case
The family of murdered Massajog sarpanch, Santosh Deshmukh, demands that the accused not be granted bail. The case involves extortion linked to an energy project and the alleged involvement of a close associate of an NCP leader. Dasari's brother and daughter express concerns over police conduct.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 22-01-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 13:31 IST
- Country:
- India
A call for justice is being made by the family of Santosh Deshmukh, the murdered sarpanch of Massajog village, as they demand bail denial for the accused defendants.
The controversy intensifies with allegations of involvement by a close associate of a notable political leader, sparking concerns over possible collusion with police.
The case reveals deeper issues regarding extortion scams tied to energy projects, putting the integrity of law enforcement under scrutiny as the community seeks truth and accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pressure Mounts on Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde Amid Murder Controversy
NCP minister Dhananjay Munde has said he is not involved in sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's brutal murder: Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar.
Honey Trap Scandal: Karnataka Duo Arrested for Extortion
BJP MLA Faces Extortion Threat Over Obscene Video Call
Noida Police Busts Gang Using LGBTQ Dating App for Extortion