Left Menu

Justice Sought in Santosh Deshmukh's Murder Case

The family of murdered Massajog sarpanch, Santosh Deshmukh, demands that the accused not be granted bail. The case involves extortion linked to an energy project and the alleged involvement of a close associate of an NCP leader. Dasari's brother and daughter express concerns over police conduct.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 22-01-2025 13:31 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 13:31 IST
Justice Sought in Santosh Deshmukh's Murder Case
  • Country:
  • India

A call for justice is being made by the family of Santosh Deshmukh, the murdered sarpanch of Massajog village, as they demand bail denial for the accused defendants.

The controversy intensifies with allegations of involvement by a close associate of a notable political leader, sparking concerns over possible collusion with police.

The case reveals deeper issues regarding extortion scams tied to energy projects, putting the integrity of law enforcement under scrutiny as the community seeks truth and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025