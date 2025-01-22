Justice Sought in Santosh Deshmukh's Murder Case

A call for justice is being made by the family of Santosh Deshmukh, the murdered sarpanch of Massajog village, as they demand bail denial for the accused defendants.

The controversy intensifies with allegations of involvement by a close associate of a notable political leader, sparking concerns over possible collusion with police.

The case reveals deeper issues regarding extortion scams tied to energy projects, putting the integrity of law enforcement under scrutiny as the community seeks truth and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)