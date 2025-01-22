Left Menu

Empowering Justice: The Bhasha Bandhu Hackathon Initiative

The Bhasha Bandhu Hackathon, led by Bhashini, aims to bridge language gaps in India's judiciary through AI and NLP solutions. Launched under Prime Minister Modi's vision, the event encourages collaboration among technologists and legal professionals to make justice more accessible and inclusive for all citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 22-01-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 14:20 IST
Empowering Justice: The Bhasha Bandhu Hackathon Initiative
  • Country:
  • India

The innovative Bhasha Bandhu Hackathon spearheaded by Bhashini seeks to dismantle language barriers within India's judiciary. Backed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forward-thinking vision, this initiative will use AI and NLP to create a seamless justice system accessible to all. A soft-launch is scheduled online on January 23, 2025, followed by a physical event on January 24.

The hackathon invites innovators from various sectors, aiming to foster collaboration between technologists and legal professionals to develop tools that ensure justice is available to every citizen. Microsoft and ID8NXT are key sponsors and presenters, working alongside Bhashini to address language divides and promote inclusivity across the nation.

Participants will utilize Bhashini's technology, including over 1,000 AI language models, to design solutions like real-time translations and multilingual legal literacy tools. This event is a pivotal movement toward democratizing justice access, calling on innovators to contribute to an equitable legal landscape in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025