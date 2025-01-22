Left Menu

Tragic Encounter: Forest Fatality in Odisha

In Odisha's Koraput district, a couple died after coming into contact with a live wire, possibly laid by poachers targeting animals. The couple was collecting firewood when they were electrocuted. Their bodies were discovered by family members. Police are investigating to apprehend the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Koraput | Updated: 22-01-2025 15:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a heart-wrenching incident in Odisha's Koraput district, a couple tragically lost their lives after coming into contact with a live wire, believed to be laid by poachers. The incident occurred as they ventured into the forest to gather firewood, a routine activity that turned fatal.

The victims, identified as Balaram Galel and his wife Bala, operated a small tea stall by the roadside. Their failure to return home prompted family and neighbors to initiate a search, leading to the grim discovery of their bodies entangled in electric wires designed as animal traps.

Authorities have recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examinations. Law enforcement efforts are currently focused on tracking down those responsible for laying the deadly traps, as the community reels from this tragic loss.

