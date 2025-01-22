Tragic Encounter: Forest Fatality in Odisha

In a heart-wrenching incident in Odisha's Koraput district, a couple tragically lost their lives after coming into contact with a live wire, believed to be laid by poachers. The incident occurred as they ventured into the forest to gather firewood, a routine activity that turned fatal.

The victims, identified as Balaram Galel and his wife Bala, operated a small tea stall by the roadside. Their failure to return home prompted family and neighbors to initiate a search, leading to the grim discovery of their bodies entangled in electric wires designed as animal traps.

Authorities have recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examinations. Law enforcement efforts are currently focused on tracking down those responsible for laying the deadly traps, as the community reels from this tragic loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)