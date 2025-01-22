Supreme Court Review on Electoral Bond Scheme: Unwrapping Legal Knots

A petition submitted to the Supreme Court on Wednesday requests a review of the August 2, 2024, decision that denied pleas for confiscating Rs 16,518 crore obtained by political parties via the 2018 electoral bond scheme.

The petition argues for reversing the dismissal of the earlier plea, emphasizing the necessity for a renewed hearing. The original order threw out challenges, including one by Khem Singh Bhati, for a judicial inquiry into the now unconstitutional scheme.

The plea insists the scheme never existed legally due to a past verdict, questioning the court's basis for dismissing confiscation requests and urging a fresh judicial assessment of the scheme's implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)