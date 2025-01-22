Prince Harry's Legal Battle with Murdoch Media Reaches Settlement
Prince Harry has settled his lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers over allegations of unlawful information gathering. The case, which accused NGN of obtaining private information between 1996 and 2011, was unexpectedly resolved before the trial's delayed start. The settlement was confirmed by Harry's lawyer.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-01-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 16:13 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a significant legal resolution, Prince Harry has settled his lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers over accusations of unlawful information gathering.
The lawsuit, linked to allegations that NGN had unlawfully accessed Harry's private information from 1996 to 2011, was resolved just as the trial was set to begin. This unexpected development brought a swift conclusion to the case.
Prince Harry, son of King Charles, took legal action against the publishers of the Sun and the now-defunct News of the World. His lawyer confirmed the settlement, marking an end to this high-profile legal confrontation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
