Left Menu

Prince Harry's Legal Battle with Murdoch Media Reaches Settlement

Prince Harry has settled his lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers over allegations of unlawful information gathering. The case, which accused NGN of obtaining private information between 1996 and 2011, was unexpectedly resolved before the trial's delayed start. The settlement was confirmed by Harry's lawyer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-01-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 16:13 IST
Prince Harry's Legal Battle with Murdoch Media Reaches Settlement
Prince Harry - Duke of Sussex Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant legal resolution, Prince Harry has settled his lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers over accusations of unlawful information gathering.

The lawsuit, linked to allegations that NGN had unlawfully accessed Harry's private information from 1996 to 2011, was resolved just as the trial was set to begin. This unexpected development brought a swift conclusion to the case.

Prince Harry, son of King Charles, took legal action against the publishers of the Sun and the now-defunct News of the World. His lawyer confirmed the settlement, marking an end to this high-profile legal confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025