Prince Harry's Legal Battle with Murdoch Media Reaches Settlement

In a significant legal resolution, Prince Harry has settled his lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers over accusations of unlawful information gathering.

The lawsuit, linked to allegations that NGN had unlawfully accessed Harry's private information from 1996 to 2011, was resolved just as the trial was set to begin. This unexpected development brought a swift conclusion to the case.

Prince Harry, son of King Charles, took legal action against the publishers of the Sun and the now-defunct News of the World. His lawyer confirmed the settlement, marking an end to this high-profile legal confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)