Call for Delay: Opposition Urges Postponement of Waft Bill Discussion

In a recent development, DMK MP A Raja has urged waqf panel chief Jagdambika Pal to delay the joint parliamentary committee's meetings, initially set for January 24 and 25, concerning the contentious waqf bill.

Raja highlighted the practical challenges faced by committee members in gathering essential evidence and insights for discussions on amendments to the bill, given the short notice.

Raja emphasized that postponing the meetings would safeguard India's constitutional secular fabric and ensure due process, further supporting his request on behalf of the opposition to reschedule the sittings to January 30 and 31, following the presidential address in Parliament.

