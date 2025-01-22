Left Menu

Call for Delay: Opposition Urges Postponement of Waft Bill Discussion

A Raja, DMK MP, has appealed to waqf panel chief Jagdambika Pal to postpone the joint parliamentary committee's sittings concerning the waqf bill, originally scheduled for January 24 and 25. Raja argued that members need more time to review necessary evidence and materials for the amendments and discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 16:35 IST
Call for Delay: Opposition Urges Postponement of Waft Bill Discussion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, DMK MP A Raja has urged waqf panel chief Jagdambika Pal to delay the joint parliamentary committee's meetings, initially set for January 24 and 25, concerning the contentious waqf bill.

Raja highlighted the practical challenges faced by committee members in gathering essential evidence and insights for discussions on amendments to the bill, given the short notice.

Raja emphasized that postponing the meetings would safeguard India's constitutional secular fabric and ensure due process, further supporting his request on behalf of the opposition to reschedule the sittings to January 30 and 31, following the presidential address in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025