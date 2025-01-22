Left Menu

Fraudsters Promise Top Government Post in Elaborate Scam

Five individuals face charges for allegedly defrauding a doctor's husband of Rs 3 crore in Thane, promising him a top government position. The complainant alleges he was given fake documents and threatened with legal probes. The case highlights concerns over fraudulent schemes leveraging government contacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 22-01-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 17:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a developing case of alleged fraud, five individuals have been booked for deceiving a Thane doctor's husband out of Rs 3 crore. According to local authorities, the suspects promised the victim a senior government position that never materialized.

The complainant, who shared that his wife operates a hospital in Kalyan, claimed he paid the substantial amount in 2020 after being lured by the promise of becoming the chairman of the Maharashtra office of the MSME. However, the official role failed to materialize, and the victim was instead presented with fabricated documents purporting to be from state and central governments.

Officials revealed that when the complainant sought explanations, the accused resorted to intimidation, threatening him with scrutiny from the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax department. They allegedly went further by leveraging a news channel to malign both him and his wife. Authorities are currently investigating the full extent of the con, which preys upon individuals by posing as persons of influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

