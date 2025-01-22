Fraudsters Promise Top Government Post in Elaborate Scam
Five individuals face charges for allegedly defrauding a doctor's husband of Rs 3 crore in Thane, promising him a top government position. The complainant alleges he was given fake documents and threatened with legal probes. The case highlights concerns over fraudulent schemes leveraging government contacts.
- Country:
- India
In a developing case of alleged fraud, five individuals have been booked for deceiving a Thane doctor's husband out of Rs 3 crore. According to local authorities, the suspects promised the victim a senior government position that never materialized.
The complainant, who shared that his wife operates a hospital in Kalyan, claimed he paid the substantial amount in 2020 after being lured by the promise of becoming the chairman of the Maharashtra office of the MSME. However, the official role failed to materialize, and the victim was instead presented with fabricated documents purporting to be from state and central governments.
Officials revealed that when the complainant sought explanations, the accused resorted to intimidation, threatening him with scrutiny from the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax department. They allegedly went further by leveraging a news channel to malign both him and his wife. Authorities are currently investigating the full extent of the con, which preys upon individuals by posing as persons of influence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- fraud
- scam
- government
- post
- promise
- Thane
- accused
- doctor
- police
- Rs 3 crore
ALSO READ
Trump's Tariff Drama: Will Promised Policies Fall Short?
Arrest for Heinous Crime in Thane: Pursuing Justice Across States
Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions
Kejriwal's Promise: Politics of Work Over Abuse
Fast-Tracking Thane's Road to Progress: A Review of Development Projects