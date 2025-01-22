Tragic End in Madangir: Old Enmity Turns Fatal
A 23-year-old man named Mukul was fatally stabbed by three juveniles in Madangir, south Delhi, over an old enmity. Police received the stabbing report on Tuesday afternoon, and Mukul was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Three minors have been apprehended as investigations continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 18:01 IST
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident in south Delhi's Madangir area, a 23-year-old man named Mukul was stabbed to death by three minors due to an alleged old enmity, according to the police.
The incident occurred around 5 pm on Tuesday, as reported by a senior police officer, who said that upon receiving information, officers arrived at the scene promptly.
Mukul was taken to a nearby hospital for urgent medical care but tragically succumbed to his injuries. The police have registered a case, apprehending three juveniles, including one of Mukul's neighbors, as part of their ongoing investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree
Seattle Police Officer Fired After Fatal Collision with Indian Student
Daring Encounter in Patna: Two Dacoits Killed, Policeman Injured
Barking Dispute Escalates: Police Register Case Against 10 Women in Barking Dog Brawl
Turmoil in Punjab: Amritpal's Father Claims House Arrest by Police Ahead of Political Launch