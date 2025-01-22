Tragic End in Madangir: Old Enmity Turns Fatal

In a shocking incident in south Delhi's Madangir area, a 23-year-old man named Mukul was stabbed to death by three minors due to an alleged old enmity, according to the police.

The incident occurred around 5 pm on Tuesday, as reported by a senior police officer, who said that upon receiving information, officers arrived at the scene promptly.

Mukul was taken to a nearby hospital for urgent medical care but tragically succumbed to his injuries. The police have registered a case, apprehending three juveniles, including one of Mukul's neighbors, as part of their ongoing investigation.

