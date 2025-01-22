Left Menu

Tragic End in Madangir: Old Enmity Turns Fatal

A 23-year-old man named Mukul was fatally stabbed by three juveniles in Madangir, south Delhi, over an old enmity. Police received the stabbing report on Tuesday afternoon, and Mukul was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Three minors have been apprehended as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 18:01 IST
Tragic End in Madangir: Old Enmity Turns Fatal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident in south Delhi's Madangir area, a 23-year-old man named Mukul was stabbed to death by three minors due to an alleged old enmity, according to the police.

The incident occurred around 5 pm on Tuesday, as reported by a senior police officer, who said that upon receiving information, officers arrived at the scene promptly.

Mukul was taken to a nearby hospital for urgent medical care but tragically succumbed to his injuries. The police have registered a case, apprehending three juveniles, including one of Mukul's neighbors, as part of their ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025