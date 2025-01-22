Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: France vs. Venezuela

France ordered the Venezuelan embassy to downsize its diplomatic staff in Paris after Caracas demanded the same from French diplomats. This tit-for-tat move stems from Venezuela's restrictions on European diplomats following President Maduro's controversial inauguration, which several Western nations have condemned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 18:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

France has instructed the Venezuelan embassy in Paris to reduce its diplomatic staff, giving some diplomats a five-day window to leave the country. This decision is a direct response to Caracas's directive of limiting French representation in Venezuela, a decision met with rejection from the French foreign ministry.

Venezuela had earlier announced restrictions on French, Italian, and Dutch diplomats in Caracas, nearly halving their embassy personnel citing hostile responses to President Nicolas Maduro's third term inauguration. In retaliation, France summoned a top Venezuelan diplomat to express its disapproval and promised reciprocal measures.

Similarly, the Dutch government has demanded Venezuela cut its diplomatic presence in the Netherlands, while Italy summoned Venezuela's envoy in Rome over the move and concerning an Italian national's detention. The international community remains divided over Maduro's presidency, with the United States reportedly offering a $25 million reward for his capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

