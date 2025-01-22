Left Menu

Opposition Calls for Postponement of Waqf Bill Sittings

DMK MP A Raja has urged the postponement of proposed joint parliamentary committee sittings concerning the Waqf Bill, citing insufficient time for preparation. The bill, under review since August, is due for discussion on January 24-25, but Raja and fellow opposition members seek rescheduling to ensure thorough deliberation.

On Wednesday, DMK MP A Raja addressed Waqf panel chief Jagdambika Pal, urging a postponement of the joint parliamentary committee's planned sittings regarding the Waqf Bill. Scheduled for January 24-25, the sessions clash with MPs' commitment to thoroughly evaluate essential evidence and materials required for proposing amendments and engaging in crucial discussions.

Raja highlighted that during a recent tour meeting with various stakeholders in Lucknow, members had requested to defer the JPC meeting, aiming to deliberate on the bill clause by clause. The panel's review follows its introduction in the Lok Sabha during the previous monsoon session, with a call for rescheduled meetings on January 30-31 post the parliamentary presidential address.

The opposition expressed concerns that neglecting the postponement could compromise the JPC's integrity, thus jeopardizing India's constitutional principles. Stakeholders at recent meetings in Patna, Kolkata, and Lucknow were asked to submit perspectives in writing for committee review, with ongoing discussions anticipated for a suitable resolution in collaboration with government authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

