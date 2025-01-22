Left Menu

Nagaland's Quest for Frontier Autonomy

The Nagaland government is optimistic about resolving the demand for a Frontier Nagaland Territory. The Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation has temporarily accepted a proposal for regional autonomy from the Centre. A recent meeting progressed well, discussing issues of autonomy without falling under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 22-01-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 18:25 IST
The Nagaland government expressed optimism on Wednesday regarding the ongoing efforts to resolve the demand for a Frontier Nagaland Territory, which comprises six eastern districts. The Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO) had previously 'temporarily' accepted the Centre's proposal for a mechanism granting autonomy to the region.

On January 15, a tripartite meeting in Chumoukedima district was held to discuss the matter, with reports indicating positive progress. State minister and spokesperson K G Kenye emphasized the need for sincere and reasonable negotiations from both the Ministry of Home Affairs and ENPO to finalize agreements.

Discussions highlighted the ENPO's intention to maintain Nagaland's Article 371A and avoid provisions under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Factors such as financial, executive, and legislative autonomy remain pivotal in determining any agreements, with the ENPO keen on reviewing systems similar to those in Bodoland, Assam.

(With inputs from agencies.)

