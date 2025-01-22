Maharashtra's 'Ladki Bahin' Scheme: January Instalment on Track, No Clawback Planned

The January instalment of Maharashtra's 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme is set to be deposited in beneficiaries' accounts by January 26, said minister Aditi Tatkare. Holding the women and child welfare portfolio, Tatkare reassured that currently, there are no plans to reclaim funds from ineligible recipients.

Approximately 4,000 women have opted to return their monthly allowances, which currently remains under scrutiny at various local levels. The 'Ladki Bahin' initiative, launched before the state assembly election, supports women from financially disadvantaged backgrounds with a monthly stipend of Rs 1,500. It benefits over 2.43 crore women, costing the state exchequer about Rs 3,700 crore monthly.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance gained favor in recent polls due to the scheme's success, pledging to raise the amount to Rs 2,100, subject to budget allocation. Meanwhile, opposition leader Aaditya Thackeray suggested that the BJP might reduce beneficiaries post-civic polls to reclaim funds and potentially discontinue the program.

(With inputs from agencies.)