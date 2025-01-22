Justice Department Intensifies Immigration Law Enforcement

The Justice Department has issued a directive to its federal prosecutors, demanding they investigate any state or local officials who oppose heightened enforcement of immigration laws under the Trump administration. This information comes from a memo obtained by The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Authored by Emil Bove, acting deputy attorney general, the memo insists on the department's commitment to charging defendants with the most severe crime that can be substantiated. This approach reflects a traditional Republican stance aimed at limiting prosecutors' discretion to opt for lesser charges.

This three-page document indicates a swift and significant shift in the department's priorities compared to the previous administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)