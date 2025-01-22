Left Menu

Justice Department Intensifies Immigration Law Enforcement

The Justice Department is instructing federal prosecutors to investigate any officials obstructing stricter immigration law enforcement under Trump. A memo by Emil Bove emphasizes charging defendants with the most serious provable crimes, marking a shift in priorities from the past administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 18:51 IST
The Justice Department has issued a directive to its federal prosecutors, demanding they investigate any state or local officials who oppose heightened enforcement of immigration laws under the Trump administration. This information comes from a memo obtained by The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Authored by Emil Bove, acting deputy attorney general, the memo insists on the department's commitment to charging defendants with the most severe crime that can be substantiated. This approach reflects a traditional Republican stance aimed at limiting prosecutors' discretion to opt for lesser charges.

This three-page document indicates a swift and significant shift in the department's priorities compared to the previous administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

