Left Menu

Calls for Justice: Tahawwur Rana's Case Reignites 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Memories

Maharashtra's Minister Pratap Sarnaik demands the hanging of Tahawwur Rana at the India-Pakistan border for his role in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, emphasizing consequences for cross-border terror acts. The NIA intensifies investigations with hopes to unravel deeper conspiracies, following Rana's extradition from the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 14:47 IST
Calls for Justice: Tahawwur Rana's Case Reignites 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Memories
Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik urged that terrorism accused Tahawwur Rana be executed at the India-Pakistan border for his participation in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, signaling the repercussions of such acts on neighboring nations.

The minister cited the example of Ajmal Kasab, who was previously hanged for his involvement in the attacks, asserting that Rana should face similar justice to deter future events.

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal reflected upon the establishment of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the aftermath of the 26/11 attacks, a move by the UPA government to effectively address and prevent terrorism.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed optimism regarding the extradition of Rana to India, emphasizing the potential insights his interrogation could provide concerning the orchestration behind the attacks.

Rana, now in 18-day custody by the NIA, is seen as a vital link to uncover larger networks involved in the conspiracy, with plans to take him to various locations to piece together the events of 17 years ago.

Following his extradition from the U.S., where he faced legal hurdles, Rana's custodial interrogation aims to unveil the deeper layers of the terror plot, with authorities suspecting replicated tactics for attacks across multiple Indian cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025