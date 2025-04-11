Calls for Justice: Tahawwur Rana's Case Reignites 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack Memories

Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik urged that terrorism accused Tahawwur Rana be executed at the India-Pakistan border for his participation in the 2008 Mumbai attacks, signaling the repercussions of such acts on neighboring nations.

The minister cited the example of Ajmal Kasab, who was previously hanged for his involvement in the attacks, asserting that Rana should face similar justice to deter future events.

Meanwhile, Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal reflected upon the establishment of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the aftermath of the 26/11 attacks, a move by the UPA government to effectively address and prevent terrorism.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed optimism regarding the extradition of Rana to India, emphasizing the potential insights his interrogation could provide concerning the orchestration behind the attacks.

Rana, now in 18-day custody by the NIA, is seen as a vital link to uncover larger networks involved in the conspiracy, with plans to take him to various locations to piece together the events of 17 years ago.

Following his extradition from the U.S., where he faced legal hurdles, Rana's custodial interrogation aims to unveil the deeper layers of the terror plot, with authorities suspecting replicated tactics for attacks across multiple Indian cities.

