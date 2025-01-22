High Court Hearing Approaches for Jammu's Rashid Engineer in Bail Case

Jammu and Kashmir's Member of Parliament, Rashid Engineer, has approached the Delhi High Court seeking bail in a terror-funding case. The hearing is scheduled for January 23 before Justice Vikas Mahajan, following a previous dismissal by an additional sessions judge.

In a statement, Inam in Nabi, chief spokesman for the Awami Ittehad Party, emphasized the continued advocacy for Rashid, branding him a voice for Jammu and Kashmir's marginalized and a strong advocate for the region's democratic aspirations. Rashid's legal team is pressing for an expedited decision while highlighting concerns about his prolonged detention.

Rashid, elected as MP from Baramulla in the 2024 elections, was arrested by the NIA in 2019 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with a 2017 terror-funding case. The investigation also involves prominent figures like Lashkar-e-Taiba's Hafiz Saeed. Rashid's case awaits trial in a court designated for lawmakers, following procedural directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)