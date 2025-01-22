Left Menu

Kuldeep Sengar Granted Interim Bail for Medical Reasons

The Delhi High Court has granted interim bail to Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a former BJP leader, for a cataract surgery. Sengar, serving a life sentence for the 2017 Unnao rape case, is to be released on January 23 and must surrender by January 27 post-surgery. His bail extension plea remains pending.

The Delhi High Court has granted interim bail to expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar, citing medical grounds, in connection to the 2017 Unnao rape case.

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar allowed Sengar, who is serving a life sentence, to be released on January 23 for a cataract surgery at AIIMS, scheduled for the following day.

Post-surgery, Sengar is mandated to return to custody by January 27. The ruling occurred amidst ongoing proceedings related to a custodial death case involving the survivor's father, in which Sengar also remains implicated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

