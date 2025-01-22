Key Accused Denied Bail in Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse Case

A Mumbai court on Wednesday denied bail to businessman Arshad Khan, a central figure accused in the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse case, which resulted in 17 fatalities in May last year.

Khan eluded authorities for nearly seven months before his arrest in Lucknow in December. Despite his legal team's argument that he was not named in the original FIR and had been falsely implicated, Additional Sessions Judge Sachin Pawar rejected his bail application.

The prosecution opposed his release, citing substantial evidence of his involvement in the incident, which injured over 80 people and caused significant destruction when the illegal hoarding fell on a petrol pump amid adverse weather conditions.

