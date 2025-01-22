Greece Faces Rising Tide of Migrant Sea Rescues

Greek authorities report a surge in migrant rescues as over 170 individuals were found in makeshift boats near the southern tip of the country within three days, indicating a rise in trafficking routes.

On Wednesday, Greece's coast guard confirmed that a Filipino-flagged tanker rescued 29 people from a boat located 65 nautical miles south of Crete. Additional rescues were performed by a Marshall Islands-flagged cargo ship, which saved 45 people overnight, 42 nautical miles south of Gavdos island.

A speedboat carrying migrants was intercepted by patrols near Tilos island on Tuesday, with the driver grounding the vessel on a beach before escaping. Authorities arrested a Moldovan suspect and located 31 migrants on foot.

