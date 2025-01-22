Left Menu

Greece Faces Rising Tide of Migrant Sea Rescues

Greek authorities have rescued over 170 migrants from makeshift boats along the southern tip of the country in three days, highlighting a growing route used by traffickers. Migrants from Libya head to Greece via the perilous sea journey amid rising migrant arrivals over the past year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 22-01-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 20:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Greek authorities report a surge in migrant rescues as over 170 individuals were found in makeshift boats near the southern tip of the country within three days, indicating a rise in trafficking routes.

On Wednesday, Greece's coast guard confirmed that a Filipino-flagged tanker rescued 29 people from a boat located 65 nautical miles south of Crete. Additional rescues were performed by a Marshall Islands-flagged cargo ship, which saved 45 people overnight, 42 nautical miles south of Gavdos island.

A speedboat carrying migrants was intercepted by patrols near Tilos island on Tuesday, with the driver grounding the vessel on a beach before escaping. Authorities arrested a Moldovan suspect and located 31 migrants on foot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

