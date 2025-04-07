Left Menu

Philippines Allegedly Caught in Espionage Tangle with China Amidst Rising Tensions

The Philippines claims China's detention of three Filipinos for alleged espionage is a political move, retaliating Manila's actions against Chinese spies. Beijing's accusation coincides with Philippines' increased vigilance and joint exercises with U.S. and Japan, spiking regional tensions.

Updated: 07-04-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 18:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • Philippines

The Philippines has claimed that the recent detention of three of its citizens in China on espionage charges might be a tit-for-tat response to Manila's own crackdown on Chinese espionage activities. This development, as reported by Radio Free Asia (RFA), has further strained the already tense relations between the two nations.

According to China's state-run Xinhua News Agency, the arrested Filipinos were allegedly involved in gathering military intelligence for the Philippine government. However, the Philippine National Security Council (NSC) has categorically denied these claims, asserting that the detainees are regular citizens without any military or espionage ties. NSC Assistant Director-General Jonathan Malaya emphasized their clean backgrounds and the vetting they underwent by Chinese authorities beforehand.

Malaya also highlighted that the three individuals were once beneficiaries of a China-sponsored scholarship, suggesting that these arrests might be politically driven, possibly a retaliatory step in response to Manila's arrest of Chinese nationals suspected of similar acts. These developments come amidst ongoing maritime disputes and military collaborations involving the Philippines, the U.S., and Japan, adding to the geopolitical friction in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

