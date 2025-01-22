Bribe Scandal: Punjab Constable Arrested in Sting Operation

In a significant operation by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau, a police constable was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000. The constable, identified as Kindar Singh, was attached as the gunman for the Station House Officer (SHO) at Garhshankar police station, according to officials.

The arrest followed a complaint by Hardeep Kaur from Nangal subdivision in Rupnagar district. Kaur alleged that the SHO demanded Rs one lakh to refrain from implicating her brother in a narcotics case. The sum was purportedly negotiated down to Rs 50,000 following her intervention.

During the sting operation, Constable Singh was caught in the act of accepting Rs 30,000 on behalf of the SHO, with two official witnesses present. Meanwhile, SHO Baljinder Singh Malhi escaped capture and is currently at large. Authorities have registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against both officers at the VB police station in the Jalandhar range.

(With inputs from agencies.)